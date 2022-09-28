Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Barclays

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) has been given a €30.00 ($30.61) target price by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.20 ($38.98) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €36.50 ($37.24) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($48.98) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

ETR:VNA traded down €0.38 ($0.39) on Wednesday, reaching €21.07 ($21.50). The stock had a trading volume of 3,106,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of €28.13 and a 200 day moving average of €33.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.25. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €22.67 ($23.13) and a 12-month high of €56.24 ($57.39).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

