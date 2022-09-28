Wall Street Games 24 Hour Volume Hits $480,178.00 (WSG)

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded down 4% against the dollar. Wall Street Games has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $480,178.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004704 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000205 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00046027 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000543 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $317.85 or 0.01626056 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00035826 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games (CRYPTO:WSG) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 14th, 2021. Wall Street Games’ total supply is 965,526,515,288,784 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wall Street Games is wsg.gg.

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

According to CryptoCompare, “Wall Street Games is a hybrid blockchain-based online gaming platform, where players battle each other in simple games for rewards in cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wall Street Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

