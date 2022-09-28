Warp Finance Price Tops $11.57 on Top Exchanges (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 28th. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Warp Finance has a market cap of $54,058.20 and approximately $2.35 million worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for $11.57 or 0.00058988 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000082 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $134.42 or 0.00684089 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007518 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000165 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance.

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.