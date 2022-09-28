Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.32

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.32 and last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 2470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WRE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 680.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 750,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,993,000 after acquiring an additional 36,593 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,762 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 65.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 63.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 60,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 23,475 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.