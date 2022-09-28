Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.86-0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.86-$0.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WRE traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.71. 2,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,115. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 177.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 680.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRE. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,931,000 after buying an additional 626,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,973,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,332,000 after purchasing an additional 427,868 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 58.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 734,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 271,543 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 195.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 82,087 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,535,000 after purchasing an additional 45,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

