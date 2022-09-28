Weaver Consulting Group Raises Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lpwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.08. 549,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,757,610. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.60. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.38 and a twelve month high of $115.50.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

