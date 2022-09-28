Weaver Consulting Group Reduces Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Weaver Consulting Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBND. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,345.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.74. The stock had a trading volume of 22,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,336. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.23 and a 12 month high of $53.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.50.

