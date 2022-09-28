Wedbush Cuts Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $90.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Wedbush from $120.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Endava in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.56.
Endava Trading Down 2.4 %
Endava stock opened at $77.64 on Wednesday. Endava has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $172.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Endava
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Endava (DAVA)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.