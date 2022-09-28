Wedbush Cuts Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $90.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Wedbush from $120.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Endava in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.56.

Endava stock opened at $77.64 on Wednesday. Endava has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $172.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Endava by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Endava by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 782.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,164,000 after buying an additional 105,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

