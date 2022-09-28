Wedbush Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on BOK Financial from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:BOKF traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.29. 1,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,265. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $70.21 and a twelve month high of $120.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.97 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.90%. BOK Financial’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $231,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,703,914.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $231,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,703,914.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,643,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $866,475 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in BOK Financial by 91.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 32.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.