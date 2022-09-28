Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kion Group (KIGRY)

Kion Group (OTCMKTS: KIGRY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/20/2022 – Kion Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($55.10) to €32.00 ($32.65). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – Kion Group was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/15/2022 – Kion Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from €48.00 ($48.98) to €26.00 ($26.53). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/14/2022 – Kion Group was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/14/2022 – Kion Group was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on the stock.

9/14/2022 – Kion Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €58.00 ($59.18) to €42.00 ($42.86).

9/1/2022 – Kion Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

8/10/2022 – Kion Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €63.00 ($64.29) to €58.00 ($59.18).

Kion Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13. Kion Group Ag has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $29.30.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Ag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group Ag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.