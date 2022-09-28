Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 144,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

WELL traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.54. 28,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.26, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.17 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

