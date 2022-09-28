Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.43

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$7.43 and last traded at C$7.54, with a volume of 147455 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.92.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WDO shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.44.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$61.93 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.6959016 EPS for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

