WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $5.36 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 2.0% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $577.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $573.96 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $670.73 and its 200-day moving average is $663.58.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

