WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $7.20 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 2.8% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 12.7% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 13.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Mastercard by 9.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 125,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 26.9% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 22,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $284.78 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $284.80 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $335.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.87. The company has a market capitalization of $275.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Macquarie cut their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.