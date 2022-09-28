Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Short Interest Down 87.2% in September

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

IGI traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $16.10. 11,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,799. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.0665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGI. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the second quarter worth $278,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 101.6% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the second quarter worth $194,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth $13,094,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

