Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Short Interest Down 87.2% in September

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Performance
IGI traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $16.10. 11,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,799. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.0665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
Further Reading
