Western Union (NYSE:WU) PT Lowered to $12.00

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.54.

WU stock opened at $13.45 on Monday. Western Union has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Western Union by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,286,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,945,000 after purchasing an additional 38,532 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

