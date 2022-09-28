Wilson Bank (OTCMKTS:WBHC) Trading Down 12.5%

Wilson Bank Holding (OTCMKTS:WBHC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $35.00. Approximately 348 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.
Wilson Bank Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.16.
About Wilson Bank
Wilson Bank Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Wilson Bank and Trust that provides a range of banking services to individuals, professionals, and small businesses in Tennessee. It offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; home, home equity, home mortgage, land, construction, bridge, vehicle, personal, and business loans; credit and debit cards; and custodial and trust services.
