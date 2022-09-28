Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Gap Up to $215.46

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $215.46, but opened at $223.71. Winmark shares last traded at $223.44, with a volume of 7 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Winmark Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $766.33 million, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.68.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.07 million for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 50.91% and a negative return on equity of 87.01%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Winmark’s payout ratio is presently 25.57%.

Insider Transactions at Winmark

In other news, Director Jenele C. Grassle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total value of $469,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $586,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Winmark by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Winmark during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Winmark during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Winmark during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Winmark by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

Featured Stories

