Wolf Group Capital Advisors Acquires 1,673 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lpwm LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.34. 280,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,290,863. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.68 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.48 and its 200-day moving average is $139.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

