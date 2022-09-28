Wolf Group Capital Advisors Grows Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,322,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM traded up $1.89 on Wednesday, reaching $97.79. The company had a trading volume of 224,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,755. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $95.36 and a one year high of $115.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.95 and a 200-day moving average of $106.97.

