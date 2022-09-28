Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems comprises about 1.4% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $961,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,545.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,158,169 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS stock traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $394.63. 9,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,566. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $418.38.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

