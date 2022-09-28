Wolf Group Capital Advisors Lowers Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.4% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 480,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 220.1% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 128,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,173,000 after acquiring an additional 22,188 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. DZ Bank lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.31. 156,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,722,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.13 and its 200 day moving average is $169.32. The company has a market cap of $149.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

