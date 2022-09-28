WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.77

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$21.77 and traded as low as C$21.68. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$21.77, with a volume of 1,468,606 shares traded.
WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 4.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Company Profile
WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.
