Wrapped BNB Reaches One Day Volume of $103.44 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.16 billion and $103.44 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for about $274.07 or 0.01432151 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,235,433 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

