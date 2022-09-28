Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT Raised to $91.00 at Citigroup

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $87.50 to $91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WYNN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.57.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $66.56 on Monday. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.54. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.13.

Insider Activity

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $908.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.84 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $538,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 54.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 90.9% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,810 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 17.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,784 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.9% in the first quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

