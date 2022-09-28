X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Stock Price Down 2.4%

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.53 and last traded at $19.56. Approximately 495,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 429% from the average daily volume of 93,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average is $23.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,762,000.

