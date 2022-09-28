Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.62

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

Yamaguchi Financial Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57.

About Yamaguchi Financial Group

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan. It provides securities brokerage, credit card, leasing, consulting, and other services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shimonoseki, Japan.

