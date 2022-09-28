Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $689.97

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 689.97 ($8.34) and traded as low as GBX 630 ($7.61). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 630 ($7.61), with a volume of 812 shares traded.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 687.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 714.75. The stock has a market cap of £362.61 million and a PE ratio of 1,406.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. As of March 28, 2022, it had 219 managed and 3 tenanted pubs primarily located in London, the South West, and the South East.

