Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.36

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.36 and last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 114246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZLNDY. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Zalando from €36.00 ($36.73) to €26.00 ($26.53) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Zalando from €35.00 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zalando from €30.00 ($30.61) to €28.00 ($28.57) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Zalando from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Zalando from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from €87.00 ($88.78) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.72.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 134.43, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.64.

Zalando ( OTCMKTS:ZLNDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zalando SE will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

