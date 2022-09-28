ZCL Composites (TSE:ZCL) Trading Up 0.1%

ZCL Composites Inc. (TSE:ZCL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$10.00 and last traded at C$10.00. Approximately 53,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 135,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.99.

ZCL Composites Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$305.61 million and a PE ratio of 23.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.00.

ZCL Composites Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZCL Composites Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) underground storage tanks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also manufactures and distributes liquid storage systems, including fiberglass storage tanks and related products and accessories; and produces and sells in-situ fiberglass tank and tank lining systems, and three dimensional glass fabric materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZCL Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZCL Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.