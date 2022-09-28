ZEON (ZEON) Price Down 16% This Week

ZEON (ZEON) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One ZEON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $228.72 million and $613,918.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005117 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,572.25 or 1.00073641 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00057303 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010226 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00064156 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00079301 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZEON

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

