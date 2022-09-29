10,109 Shares in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Acquired by Seaview Investment Managers LLC

Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIZD. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 370.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,306,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 741,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 332,142 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,223,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after purchasing an additional 116,124 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 68.0% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 225,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 91,113 shares during the period.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIZD opened at $14.20 on Thursday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $18.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.17.

