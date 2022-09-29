14,565 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Purchased by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $741,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,253,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOV stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,798. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.08. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.01 and a 12 month high of $100.25.

