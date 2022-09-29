16,312 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Purchased by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,000. Albemarle makes up approximately 0.9% of HNP Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock traded down $13.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $264.57. The company had a trading volume of 34,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,133. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.74. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $308.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.20, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.45.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

