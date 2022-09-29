16,346 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Bought by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,346 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in DexCom by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 85.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 512 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $82.05. 35,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,231,469. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.93. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $164.86. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

