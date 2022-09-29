177,386 Shares in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Acquired by Ovata Capital Management Ltd

Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 177,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000. Melco Resorts & Entertainment makes up approximately 0.3% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,248,000. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 25,974,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,521 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,089,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,962 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,058,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,008,000 after purchasing an additional 979,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,314,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,881,000 after purchasing an additional 463,882 shares in the last quarter. 35.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,775,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,674. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 106.14% and a negative net margin of 48.76%. The business had revenue of $296.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.51 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

