1Spatial (LON:SPA) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of 1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA – Get Rating) were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 42.74 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.51). Approximately 39,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 67,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.50).

1Spatial Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 43.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 43.36. The company has a market capitalization of £45.08 million and a P/E ratio of 241.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Claire Milverton bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($14,499.76).

1Spatial Company Profile

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software, and related consultancy and support services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the United States, and Australia. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Data Gateway, a self-service web-portal for spatial data validation, processing, and analytics; 1Integrate 3D, an automated approach to data quality, data integration and data enhancement; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

