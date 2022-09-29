43,614 Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Acquired by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 43,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of HNP Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 31,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IEI traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $114.60. The stock had a trading volume of 65,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,568. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.27 and a 200 day moving average of $119.41. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.30 and a twelve month high of $130.43.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.