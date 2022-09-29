4,881 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Bought by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.6 %

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income stock opened at $59.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.83. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $59.11 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.19%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

