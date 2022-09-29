58,525 Shares in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Acquired by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000. HNP Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 305.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,018,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,688 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $17,406,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,366,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,039,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,848,000 after purchasing an additional 313,531 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 50.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 819,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,019,000 after buying an additional 274,738 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

VRP stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,745. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $26.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.19.

