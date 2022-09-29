5th Street Advisors LLC Has $21.93 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

5th Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 23.0% of 5th Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. 5th Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $21,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,658,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,663,000 after buying an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,026,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $690,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,189,000.

VEU stock opened at $45.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.21. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

