A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $48.78

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.78 and last traded at $48.81, with a volume of 15642 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Longbow Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.66.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.8% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

