A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Down 72.9% in September

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a decline of 72.9% from the August 31st total of 226,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 514,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:AMKBY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.22. 160,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,533. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.65 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 59.24% and a net margin of 35.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30,800.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Danske lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28,830.00.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

