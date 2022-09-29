A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Down 72.9% in September

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a decline of 72.9% from the August 31st total of 226,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 514,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Up 0.9 %
OTCMKTS:AMKBY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.22. 160,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,533. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.23.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.65 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 59.24% and a net margin of 35.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (AMKBY)
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.