AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SKFRY shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 130 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 196 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $16.11. AB SKF has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Research analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

