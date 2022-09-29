Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is New England Research & Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,868 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 2.1% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NatWest Group plc lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.4% during the second quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 34,298 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 157,624 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,126,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Coerente Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the second quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 232,839 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.5% during the second quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 386,835 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $42,030,000 after purchasing an additional 39,791 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.0 %

ABT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.68. The company had a trading volume of 80,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,188,269. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $97.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $172.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Erste Group Bank cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.