Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,298 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 2.1% of NatWest Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

ABT traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.11. 58,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,188,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.19. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $97.57 and a 1-year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

