Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Increased by Coerente Capital Management

Coerente Capital Management grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,839 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 5.7% of Coerente Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $25,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 140,811 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,818,000 after buying an additional 32,570 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 67,549 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,507,000 after buying an additional 20,402 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 288,654 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,625,000 after buying an additional 79,180 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,805 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,729,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ABT opened at $98.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $97.57 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.