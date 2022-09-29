Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.77

Acasti Pharma Inc. (CVE:ACST – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 2430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Acasti Pharma Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.21. The stock has a market cap of C$33.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

