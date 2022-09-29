ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Acquired by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 218.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,069 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ACCO Brands worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACCO Brands

In other news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACCO Brands Stock Down 3.1 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACCO. Barrington Research cut their target price on ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $4.97. The company had a trading volume of 14,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.87. ACCO Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Further Reading

