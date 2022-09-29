ACoconut Price Down 11.8% Over Last Week (AC)

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. ACoconut has a market cap of $182,123.68 and approximately $27,639.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for $0.0684 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00032444 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi.

Buying and Selling ACoconut

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

